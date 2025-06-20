Guthrie 19-year-old opens Oklahoma's largest cat café

At just 19, Nikki Teague opened Oklahoma’s largest cat café in Guthrie, pairing coffee with adoptable cats. Here's when and where to go for lovers of coffee and kittens.

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

A 19-year-old entrepreneur has opened the largest cat café in Oklahoma, combining her love for coffee and cats into a new business in downtown Guthrie.

Nikki Teague, the owner of Meow & Mocha Cat Café, launched the café in May at 315 W. Oklahoma Ave. Since opening, the café has already facilitated 10 cat adoptions. The space features a full-service coffee shop and a separate cat lounge filled with adoptable cats from local rescues.

"The best way to explain it is it's a mix between a coffee shop and a cat lounge," Teague said. "So you can come into our coffee shop and you can get a boba, a cold brew coffee, and then you can come into our cat lounge and reserve your spot for the hour and come hang out."

Teague said health regulations are strictly followed, with clear separation between the café and lounge areas. Customers can bring their drinks into the lounge, but preparation happens entirely away from the animals.

Three of the cats in the lounge are Nikki’s own, she said, while the rest are adoptable. All cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and come from local rescue organizations.

Nikki said her love for cats and desire to help find them homes inspired the business.

“It’s hard to find the love of your life whenever you go to a shelter,” she said. “This way you're able to see how a cat is going to be in your living room, how a cat is going to be with other cats, with other kids, and you're able to see that."

The café and cat lounge operate with separate hours: Coffee service runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cat lounge is open for hourly reservations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meow & Mocha Cat Café is closed on Tuesdays.