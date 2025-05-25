Innocent bystander killed after suspect crashes during OKC police pursuit

Sunday, May 25th 2025, 7:50 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An innocent bystander is dead after a police pursuit ended in a crash early Saturday morning, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police say the incident began around 1:30 a.m. near Southwest 23rd Street and Walker Avenue, when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle. The driver refused to stop, leading officers on a brief pursuit.

The chase came to a tragic end when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into another car, fatally injuring a bystander. According to police, the victim was rushed to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Investigators say the suspect was driving on a suspended license at the time of the incident. A drug recognition expert is currently evaluating to determine whether the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says the driver of the pickup may face a second-degree murder complaint, pending the outcome of the investigation.
