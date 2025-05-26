Severe weather threat continues in parts of Oklahoma

News 9 is tracking severe storms in southern Oklahoma. Watch this space for live updates as we learn more about where the storms are headed next.

By: Victor Pozadas

Oklahomans should prepare for a weekend of potential severe weather, including the risk of large hail, strong winds, and possible isolated tornadoes. Each system brings its own uncertainties, but conditions are favorable for intense storms. Staying weather-aware and monitoring alerts will be key through Monday.









Watch Live Coverage:

Current Watches and Warnings:

7:14 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lincoln, Logan, and Payne County until 8:00pm.

7:11 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Logan and Payne County until 9:00pm.

6:59 p.m. Flash Flood Warning for Cleveland, Grady, and McClain County until 9:00pm.

3:46 p.m. Tornado Watch for Harmon, Jackson, and Tillman County until 11:00pm.

TRACKING SEVERE STORMS

5:00 p.m.

﻿

4:44 p.m.

4:14 p.m.

﻿

3:55 p.m.

﻿

3:30 p.m.

﻿

3:19 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Garvin and McClain counties until 3:45 PM. 60 mph gusts and quarter size hail possible.

3:15 p.m.

3:06 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the counties in blue until 9 PM this evening.

2:30 p.m.:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Garvin, Murray, Pontotoc, and Johnston counties until 3:15 PM. Golfball size hail and 60 mph gusts possible.

2:15 p.m.:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning fro Garvin, Murray, and Pontotoc counties. Storm may be able to produce 2" hail and 60 mph gusts.

12:30 a.m. Sunday:

A severe thunderstorm watch continues for northern Oklahoma, but the Oklahoma City metro is quiet.

Large hail is falling in Tonkawa, as this storm tracks through the north.

Most of the storms are heading into Kansas.

Watch David Payne's latest update at the top of this story.

Follow along with current warnings on News 9's Twitter.

NextGen Live Radar

Current Watches and Warnings

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

STORM SAFETY:

🔗Severe weather safety: what to do before, during, and after a storm

🔗Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning: what they mean and what to do

🔗Severe weather safety: what you need to know to prepare

---

Download the News 9 Weather App

Oklahoma City Traffic Map

WATCH LIVE: Lucky Star Casino Skycam Network

NextGen Live Radar

Current Watches and Warnings

Follow our meteorologists!

Meteorologist David Payne

Meteorologist Lacey Swope

Meteorologist Jed Castles

Meteorologist Justin Rudicel

Meteorologist Andrew Adams

Meteorologist Megan Gold