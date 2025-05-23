GalaxyCon: WWE legend Mick Foley joins News 9 to talk shop

Wrestling legend Mick Foley is in Oklahoma City for GalaxyCon. Get insights into his career, his take on the city, and his unique energy at conventions.

By: Victor Pozadas

Pop culture and cinema icons are headed to downtown Oklahoma City for this year's GalaxyCon. News 9 was lucky enough to have a sit-down with one of the special convention guests. WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Mick Foley joined us live for a chat on wrestling culture, huge moments, and the influence Foley has had on generations of fans.

Introduction to GalaxyCon and Mick Foley

GalaxyCon is a three-day event celebrating sci-fi films, comic books, performances, and celebrity appearances. Anchor Colby Thelen introduces Mick Foley(Cactus Jack, Dude Love, Mankind, WWE Hall of Famer) to applause and cheers from the News 9 crew.

Mick Foley’s Arrival and Oklahoma City Experience

Foley starts by poking fun at the fact that he's not the biggest guest they've had today. He ran into Kendrick Perkins in the waiting room and mentioned how much larger a man he is. With that being said, he comments on his spur-of-the-moment decision to buy tickets for the Thunder game. The impression the noise and fans gave him was unforgettable. Foley mentioned he was a little sad that the classic playoff game shirt everyone gets didn't fit him, but he had an amazing time nonetheless.

GalaxyCon Activities and Fan Interactions

Foley has quite the lineup of activities for GalaxyCon here in OKC this year. He will be part of a Q&A panel on Friday, professional photo ops, and meet-and-greets with fans. Even when people don't recognize him, Foley said he always gets comments on the smiles he leaves behind, and how fans are always gushing after meeting him. He said he's always wanted to leave a lasting and positive impression on people, and it seems like GalaxyCon will be full of positive and lasting memories for fans of all kinds.

Reflections on Wrestling Career and Legacy

Foley has a huge array of wrestling personas and phases to his career. Fans, no matter how young or old, always carry a favorite moment. It could be a speech or a special wrestling move against a rival, Foley never forgets how lucky he is to have forged these moments for people. "Parents are passing these moments to their kids," he said, after contemplating how a lot of young fans weren't even born when Foley was in his heyday. He said meeting families who are fans is always a treat for him. Foley runs a one-man show and tries to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere wherever he goes.

Wrestling Philosophy and Memorable Moments

Back in the day, the WWE had disclaimer videos featuring Foley from a special Hell in a Cell match, telling kids and parents to "not try this at home." Foley got a good chuckle from the mention and explained how putting his body on the line has always been part of the art. His motivation came from his fandom of wild moments he witnessed as a kid, and wanting to do the same for others. Colby Thelen then shows off a clip of a Blockbuster slam he performed last November at a wrestling event, and Foley laughed and gave him props for putting himself out there. "That was good!" he exclaimed.

Mentorship, Wrestling Moves, and Artistry

Storytelling is part of the passion when it comes to wrestling. Getting to put on a show, and giving the fans someone to root (or boo) for is all part of the show. Foley sees wrestling as both a sport and an art, and said it's important to have trust and know how to put on a good show. He strives to bring the same energy to conventions and events he attends.

GalaxyCon takes off Friday afternoon and is here to stay all weekend over at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

Head to the con's official website for schedules and details.