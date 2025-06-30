Special Edition Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 29

This week on our Special Edition Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz we celebrate the career and sports life of Hall of Famer Dean Blevins.

Sunday, June 29th 2025, 11:55 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Hall of Famer Dean Blevins, John Holcomb, and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.

OKC Thunder Celebrate Finals win, make moves on draft and roster

Hall of Famer Dean Blevins celebrates final broadcast

Throwbacks with Hall of Famer Dean Blevins

Play the Percentages

Hall of Famer Dean Blevins' special message
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 29th, 2025

June 30th, 2025

June 30th, 2025

June 30th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 30th, 2025

June 30th, 2025

June 30th, 2025

June 30th, 2025