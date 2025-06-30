Special Edition Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 29

Sunday, June 29th 2025, 11:55 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Hall of Famer Dean Blevins, John Holcomb, and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.
OKC Thunder Celebrate Finals win, make moves on draft and roster
Hall of Famer Dean Blevins celebrates final broadcast
Throwbacks with Hall of Famer Dean Blevins
Hall of Famer Dean Blevins' special message
