Midwest City road rage incident leads to rollover crash

Friday, June 27th 2025, 5:24 am
A road rage incident led to a crash Thursday morning in Midwest City, according to police.
The Midwest City Police Department says the crash happened at around 10 a.m. near Northeast 10th Street and North Douglas Boulevard.
The alleged victim received only minor injuries, police say.
Police said the other driver was issued a citation.
No arrests have been made at this time.
