Oklahoma City Thunder riding momentum, defense into Game 3 against Timberwolves

After silencing critics with a gritty Game 7 win over Denver, the Thunder look poised, confident, and unstoppable—led by SGA, Jalen Williams, and a suffocating defense.

By: Steve McGehee

Something clicked in a positive way for the Thunder during Game 7 with the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. Sure, the home court advantage that day helped, the Nuggets pushed the Thunder to nerve-racking proportions and in the end, the 4-3 series win over Denver is just what they needed. It felt like a big sigh of relief and invisibly told the Thunder players, yes, you can, yes, you are good enough to go win it all.

Thunder Look Poised, Relaxed Against Timberwolves in West Finals

They faced national criticism, indicating they were too young and didn’t have enough playoff experience. Well, after the Nuggets series, that ship – that notion has sailed away.

From my point of view, after watching the first two games with Minnesota, Oklahoma City is playing more relaxed, a confident look and jumping over that Denver hurdle has everything to do with it.

We know Chris Paul (former Thunder Guard) loves basketball, constantly watching live or on television. He sat courtside next to SGA’s wife in Game 2. I was able to capture part of the moment on my cell phone after the game. SGA learned so much from Chris during his 2019-2020 season, the COVID year that finished with no fans in Orlando. Chris handed the leadership key over the Shai after that season and No. 2 hasn’t disappointed ever since.

Dub’s All-Star Level Play Lifts OKC on Both Ends

The three-point shooting can be better for Oklahoma City (9-33 from behind the arc in game two,) but that’s not needed all the time because they can cripple an opponent in so many other ways. SGA, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren may be too much for Minnesota to handle, especially if Dub continues with the hot hand. He looks very comfortable out there through two games, he’s an NBA All-Star and he is playing like one in the Western Conference Finals, on both sides of the court.

The Thunder defense couldn’t be any better over the last three wins. I was happy to see Luguentz Dort finally kick the door down and land on the All-NBA first team defense, while Jalen Williams was selected to the second team. I already mentioned over the TV-airways, but that’s how I voted Dort and Dub for the honors last month.

Thunder Defense Leads the Way, Anchored by Dort and Williams

Back to the defense, Minnesota is having a hard time cracking the code on how to attack this world class defense. It sure doesn’t help the Timberwolves when you face Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso off the bench, they usually have a hand in there to swipe at the basketball, and they’re two more players that deserve All-Defense attention and OKC’s MVP is pretty good at it too.

In the paint, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are usually waiting if Minnesota gets past the first line of defense. Jaylin Williams hasn’t played for a minute in the Western Conference Finals, but J-Will was instrumental against Denver, dealing with Nikola Jokic. Hopefully J-Will gets in there, I need to see that smile after hitting a deep-three pointer.

I have never claimed myself to be an NBA expert (a know-it-all type), but something drastically would have to go wrong for Oklahoma City to not reach the NBA Finals. I don’t want to think about the unpredictable outcomes but just enjoy the ride. Oklahoma City should win this series in 5 games if they continue to stress Minnesota with their relentless defense.

OKC Is 10-0 on Saturdays — Can They Stay Perfect in Game 3?

If Minnesota fails to win Game 3 in front a Saturday night home crowd, I may change my mind, maybe. Weekend road games are tough. the last time they played on Saturday, they knocked out Memphis in 4 games, doing so at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

Game 3 is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. from Target Center in Downtown Minneapolis. Speaking of clicking, OKC is flawless on Saturday’s – a perfect 10-0 record this season.

