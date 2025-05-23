Do you recognize them? Police search for OKC vandalism suspect

Friday, May 23rd 2025, 5:47 am
Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera vandalizing a metro store.
In a video shared by OCPD, a man can be seen throwing rocks at the building near Interstate 240 and North Western Avenue.
The business was left with shattered glass doors and windows, the department says, leaving a cost of around $1,500 in damages.
If you recognize the man in the video, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers or call (405)-235-7300.
