Do you recognize them? Police search for OKC vandalism suspect

Oklahoma City Police share video of man vandalizing metro business. If you recognize him, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Friday, May 23rd 2025, 5:47 am

By: Summer Miller


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera vandalizing a metro store.

In a video shared by OCPD, a man can be seen throwing rocks at the building near Interstate 240 and North Western Avenue.

The business was left with shattered glass doors and windows, the department says, leaving a cost of around $1,500 in damages.

If you recognize the man in the video, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers or call (405)-235-7300.
