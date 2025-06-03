Retired Oklahoma Co. deputy speaks out after acquittal, years battling sexual misconduct allegations

After four years defending his innocence, former Oklahoma County deputy Christopher Bowles was acquitted of rape charges by a jury after a lack of evidence was revealed. Hear from Bowles himself to learn how he and his legal team fought for the truth to come out.

After spending four years maintaining his innocence, a retired Oklahoma County deputy was acquited by a jury on charges of rape.

Christopher Bowles retired from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office in 2018, after battling years of post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from a 2008 attack at the Oklahoma County Detention Center that left him with brain trauma.

Bowles said he never imagined he would return to the jail, but years later, Bowles arrived, this time in handcuffs.

Bowles was arrested in June of 2021 on complaints of rape and lewd acts with a child. Bowles was accused by two girls of abuse dating back to 2016.

Bowles denied the allegations, all while spending time in custody behind bars in Oklahoma City, although this time, Bowles was without the protection of his deputy badge.

"Quite a few had recognized me and had quite interesting things to say," Bowles said. "Threats, 'just wait until you get out' ... There was no sleep."

Bowles said that apart from fearing for his physical safety, he also had to defend against attacks on his character.

"It was tough, because you don't imagine it even getting that far when something said that's not true," Bowles said. "You don't even imagine it even going any farther than 'let me explain.'"

Over the years, Bowles and his defense team worked to prove his innocence.

"If we're going to accuse somebody of the most vile crimes known to man, you better have some evidence of that," Bowles' attorney Jacqui Ford said.

Taking steps to clear his name, Bowles's defense team said he voluntarily submitted to polygraph tests, interviews with investigators and worked to answer questions.

"Once that allegation is made, you have to be willing to go the distance," Nick Lee, another of Bowles' attorneys, said.

On the path to proving his innocence, Bowles also had to turn down deals from the prosecution. The state offered Bowles probation, but Bowles turned it down, saying he wanted the truth to be known. Bowles legal representation also said they had doubts about the strength of the state's case against Bowles.

"There wasn't a lick of evidence to support that," Ford said. The police didn't even go to Christopher Bowles' house. They didn't take pictures of the house. They didn't go inside."

Additionally, Bowles and his team said the timing of the allegations also raised questions, coming just as Bowles was set to receive a settlement for the 2008 jail attack.

"They just took [the victim's] statement, filed charges, and we waited for four years to go tell our side of the story," Ford said. "It's appalling."

In all, Bowles spent more than 60 days in jail out of the four years waiting to go before a judge.

"Once we got our day in court, Mr. Bowles got to tell his story," Lee said. "He told the truth."

Despite having faith in himself and his team, Bowles said he was still anxious going into the courtroom.

"I was very nervous," Bowles said. "Anything could happen when you get 12 people hearing the same thing."

However, Bowles' faith was well-put, with the jury later delivering a not guilty verdict.

Bowles said the emotions ran high.

"I was relieved, very relieved, excited," Bowles said. "There are so many emotions all in that one moment. Couldn't believe it was finally over."

Despite his newfound freedom, Bowles said he is still looking to find peace.

"I've come to realize after this is over, this is never going to be over," Bowles said. "There's still going to be those that are still going to believe, regardless. Somebody finds out what you're charged with, the look on their face just changes. The way that they look at you and perceive you is completely different, changed."

After years of struggle, though, Bowles said he takes it one day at a time.

"It's a day-by-day process of getting my life back, and working towards that," Bowles said.