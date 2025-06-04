SGA debuts Converse colorway inspired by his brother

Wednesday, June 4th 2025, 6:03 pm
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is debuting a new colorway of his signature Converse sneakers, just in time for the NBA Finals.
In a post on X, Converse unveiled the latest version of the SHAI 001: MASI BLUE, an ice blue colorway dedicated to Gilgeous-Alexander’s brother, Thomasi.
This is one of several colorways announced. Others pay tribute to his mother, his son Ares, and his wife Hailey.
Converse and Gilgeous-Alexander first announced last fall that a signature shoe was in the works for the Oklahoma City star.
The shoes are set to be released in the fall of 2025.
