SGA debuts Converse colorway inspired by his brother

OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander debuts new 'MASI BLUE' colorway for signature Converse sneakers, a tribute to his brother Thomasi

By: Destini Pittman

Converse and SGA announced last fall that a signature shoe would be coming in the future for the Oklahoma City star.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is debuting a new colorway of his signature Converse sneakers, just in time for the NBA Finals.

In a post on X, Converse unveiled the latest version of the SHAI 001: MASI BLUE, an ice blue colorway dedicated to Gilgeous-Alexander’s brother, Thomasi.

This is one of several colorways announced. Others pay tribute to his mother, his son Ares, and his wife Hailey.

Converse and Gilgeous-Alexander first announced last fall that a signature shoe was in the works for the Oklahoma City star.

The shoes are set to be released in the fall of 2025.

