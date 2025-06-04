1 person dead, police involved in SE OKC shooting

One person is dead after a shooting involving an Oklahoma City Police officer. Here is the latest from the scene.

By: Michael Johnston, Sylvia Corkill, Kylee Dedmon

One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning involving officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

OCPD says the shooting happened in a neighborhood near Southeast 59th Street and South Bryant Avenue.

Investigators say they were serving a warrant for sex crimes when a male suspect ran from the home.

Police then set up a perimeter and deployed drones to look for the suspect.

According to OCPD, this escalated to shots being fired, resulting in the suspect being killed in the shooting.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. No officers were injured during the incident.

"At some point during this foot chase, he becomes involved in an armed confrontation with one of the officers," OCPD MSgt. Gary Knight said. "The officer discharged his firearm, striking and killing the suspect."