Paws and Claws: Mobile clinic helps kitties in Logan Co.

Initiative by Paws and Claws in Guthrie to control cat population through affordable spay/neuter clinics. Get details on their next event in collaboration with the Oklahoma Humane Society.

By: Addie Crawford, Victor Pozadas

In today's Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Reporter Addie Crawford chats with Helping Community Paws and Claws about what they are doing to give back to the felines over in Guthrie.

In a partnership with the Oklahoma Humane Society, the Paws and Claws mobile clinic will be hosting a low-cost spay and neuter mobile clinic every other month.

This month, they will have a cat-only clinic, but that changes depending on the month. Look out for their social media posts and announcements to see when you can bring your pet for treatment at the right time.

"We're making a tremendous difference here in Logan County with trying to keep the [cat] population down," Founder of Paws and Claws Lisa New said. "I'm a big TNR advocate. It's trap, neuter and return. So I manage all the colonies here in Guthrie."

The organization works to educate people on the importance of controlling the animal population in the state, as well as advocate for the adoption of the excess population that exists in Oklahoma today.

"You know, over one and a half million kitties are put down, adoptable kitties are put down every year," New said. "So the only way to stop that is to do spay and neuters."

Cats without treatment can have litters as young as four months, so the organization urges people to bring young cats they either own or find to the clinic to get the treatment they need.

"It's really important we get them quickly," she said. "We recommend having a tipped ear as well. We do it to all kitties because it lets people know that they've been fixed and vaccinated."

Help and Community Paws & Claws has been in operation for four years, and they expect to keep going for as long as they can.

Head to their official website for more details and dates on their pet clinics.