Mobile Library's 'Seas the Day' brings summer learning to OKC

The Mobile Library is helping kids in Oklahoma City stay engaged with reading and learning over the summer while also supporting families with donations and a computer giveaway.

Wednesday, June 4th 2025, 12:29 pm

By: Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Mobile Library is making its rounds through the Oklahoma City metro to help kids keep learning over the summer.

The "Seas the Day" bus brings books, educational tools, and reading support to schools, daycares, apartment complexes, and community centers.

“We help kids with word and sound recognition so they will learn how to read,” said co-founder Carlesia Thompson.

The organization is also supporting families in other ways, like offering free meals and accepting donations of books and food.

On Saturday, June 7, “Seas the Day” will host a computer giveaway, providing 70 free computers to families who pre-registered.

“We went around and put flyers out, handed out flyers so everybody would be able to sign up,” Thompson said.

The event is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit LibraryAtSea.org or call 832-532-5060 for more information.
Addie Crawford
Addie Crawford

Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

