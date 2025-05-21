Living with Alpha-Gal: Oklahoma Family Navigates Life-Threatening Allergy from Tick Bite

Annabelle Brawdy is living with AGS a rare and potentially life-threatening allergy to red meat and other mammal products caused by a tick bite.

By: Deanne Stein

Imagine being allergic to red meat and other mammal products, because of a tick bite. That’s the reality for many people, including a 12-year-old Oklahoma girl who’s living with a rare condition called Alpha-Gal Syndrome, or AGS.

It took three years to figure out why Annabelle Brawdy was sick. Finally, a blood test revealed that a tick bite left her with a potentially life-threatening allergy.

“Every time I eat, I have to be careful about cross-contamination. No mammal, if I do eat mammal or cross-contaminate, my throat will close,” Annabelle said.

After being bitten by certain ticks, most commonly the lone star tick, some people, like Annabelle, develop the condition. It's triggered by a sugar molecule called alpha-gal, which is found in most mammals.

“She can have chicken or fish,” said Andrea Brawdy, Annabelle’s mother. “I say if it swims or flies, she can eat it.”

Andrea says finding food and other products without alpha gal is difficult.

“I didn't learn this by the doctors I’ve had to go online,” she said. “I can spend hours on there looking at new information and trying to get ideas on sunscreen and mosquito and tick repellent and things that aren't going to kill her.”

“I miss mostly dairy and it's in everything, I mean like everything,” Annabelle said. “I can't eat sugar because it's refined in bone char, which is bones from other animals, it could be cows or like any mammal.

Even certain bottled waters can cause a reaction.

“Every day I wake up, the first thing I do is go make sure she's breathing,” Andrea said.

That's because symptoms can be delayed, developing several hours after eating.

“This is my medical bag,” Annabelle said, showing off her hot pink Lululemon crossbody purse and the contents inside. “This is my Epi pen that I have to use whenever I have cross-contamination or eat mammal.”

The family checks every label, shops at specialty stores, and relies on vegan products just to keep Annabelle safe. Now they want to bring awareness to the condition to help others.

“She was truly sick, and we just couldn't figure it out, and if we can save somebody, that three years it's worth it,” Andrea said.

There is no cure for AGS, but it can be managed. The family hopes one day Alpha-Gal will be listed on food labels to help those affected. The best way to lower your risk of AGS is to avoid tick bites, use repellent, avoid brushy areas, and check for ticks after being outside.

