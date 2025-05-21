Alpha-Gal Syndrome: The red meat allergy triggered by ticks

Alpha-Gal Syndrome is a serious allergy that can happen after a tick bite. It makes some people react to red meat or other products with a molecule called alpha-gal, which comes from most mammals.

By: Deanne Stein

What is Alpha-Gal Syndrome (AGS)?

AGS is a serious allergic condition triggered by a tick bite, causing reactions to alpha-gal, a molecule found in most mammals.

Symptoms appear after consuming red meat or products containing alpha-gal.

What are the risk factors of AGS?

AGS is mainly linked to the lone star tick in the United States, particularly in the south, east and central regions.

However, other tick species may cause AGS in different countries. Most cases occur in adults.

How is AGS caused?

The syndrome is caused by tick bites, but the exact mechanism and why some people develop AGS is still unclear.

How do I prevent developing AGS?

The key to preventing AGS is by preparing for where it originates: Ticks.

Before going outdoors, make sure to wear permethrin-treated gear or clothing. Permethrin is a common insecticide.

Stay on center of trails, avoiding grassy or wooded areas.

When you do go out, applying EPA-registered repellents can also keep bugs off of you.

When you come back indoors, there are also several things you can do:

Check clothes, gear, and pets for ticks. Shower and perform a tick check. Remove any attached ticks immediately. Manage tick exposure in pets and yards.

How is AGS diagnosed?

AGS can be diagnosed by a medical professional, although there are multiple ways of testing.

A doctor can confirm a diagnosis through a physical exam and consulting the patient's history.

Antibody testing for alpha-gal can also confirm a suspected diagnosis, and some skin-allergy tests could also offer an answer.

What is living with AGS like?

Living with AGS means adjusting how one goes about their day.

Not everyone with AGS reacts to alpha-gal the same way, but for those who do, it is essential to work with an allergist to determine the severity of your symptoms.

Avoid mammal meat (e.g., beef, pork, lamb), and always read food labels.

Those living with AGS should also prevent new tick bites to avoid reactivation of symptoms, and be sure to consult a doctor before using new medications or vaccines.