Oklahoma First Responder Wellness Division launches mobile units

The Oklahoma First Responder Wellness Division is launching mobile wellness buses to provide preventative mental health support and trauma care for first responders across the state.

Wednesday, May 21st 2025, 12:37 pm

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma First Responder Wellness Division is rolling out a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at supporting the mental and physical well-being of first responders.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke to Danny Long, the organization's director, said the focus is shifting from crisis response to prevention — a cultural change he believes is long overdue.

“We want and believe that we can get ahead of a lot of these problems that are causing a rise in addiction, divorce, and bad choices at work and at home,” Long said.

The initiative includes the launch of two 40-foot mobile wellness buses equipped with sleep treatment beds, trauma chairs, and central nervous system reset rooms.

Long said the mobile units will also serve as secure on-site debriefing areas during high-stress events.

“We’re just human beings too,” said Long. “After years of trauma, there’s going to be fallout. We want to help first responders manage that before it reaches a crisis point.”

The buses will tour the state regularly, providing ongoing support to Oklahoma’s first responders.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

