Beloved chef celebrates 30 years of serving Edmond assisted living facility

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

For 30 years, Chef Marshall has been serving up more than just meals—he’s been creating culinary experiences filled with love and care for residents at Jasmine Estates, an assisted living and memory care facility in Edmond.

The longtime chef is celebrated not only for his cooking but also for the compassion and attention he gives to each resident.

“We treat everyone like our grandparents,” said Marshall. “We try to make every meal like they’re going to their favorite restaurant.”

Marshall says nutrition plays a vital role in memory care and overall well-being.

“When they’re happy ... They participate more in activities, when they have more nutrition they have more energy," Marshall said.

Residents praised Marshall not only for the quality of the food but also for his willingness to accommodate special dietary needs.

“If I can’t eat the meal that they serve to other people, bless his heart, he fixes something special for me,” said Cleta, one of the residents.

Chef Marshall says seeing smiles on the residents' faces as they eat is the most rewarding part of his work.

“When I see that first bite, when I see that smile, that look of contentment ... That’s how I know I did my job," Marshall said.

Jasmine Estates staff and residents say his work goes beyond the kitchen—it's part of what makes the community feel like home.