Beloved chef celebrates 30 years of serving Edmond assisted living facility

For 30 years, Chef Marshall has brought love, nutrition, and personalized meals to Jasmine Estates residents, making each dish a meaningful, memory-filled experience.

Thursday, June 26th 2025, 10:47 am

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford


EDMOND, Okla. -

For 30 years, Chef Marshall has been serving up more than just meals—he’s been creating culinary experiences filled with love and care for residents at Jasmine Estates, an assisted living and memory care facility in Edmond.

The longtime chef is celebrated not only for his cooking but also for the compassion and attention he gives to each resident.

“We treat everyone like our grandparents,” said Marshall. “We try to make every meal like they’re going to their favorite restaurant.”

Marshall says nutrition plays a vital role in memory care and overall well-being.

“When they’re happy ... They participate more in activities, when they have more nutrition they have more energy," Marshall said.

Residents praised Marshall not only for the quality of the food but also for his willingness to accommodate special dietary needs.

“If I can’t eat the meal that they serve to other people, bless his heart, he fixes something special for me,” said Cleta, one of the residents.

Chef Marshall says seeing smiles on the residents' faces as they eat is the most rewarding part of his work.

“When I see that first bite, when I see that smile, that look of contentment ... That’s how I know I did my job," Marshall said.

Jasmine Estates staff and residents say his work goes beyond the kitchen—it's part of what makes the community feel like home.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

Addie Crawford
Addie Crawford

Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

