OKC's West Village hosts Puerto Rican Festival for Fourth Friday celebration

OKC’s West Village hosts its Fourth Friday event featuring the Puerto Rican Festival, live music, art, and free salsa dancing—open to all from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

-

The West Village in Oklahoma City is gearing up for Fourth Friday, a special event that brings the area together to celebrate every fourth Friday of the month.

On this Friday, News 9's Addie Crowford and the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch travel out to the West Village to learn more about tonight's events.

Addie spoke to Karen Medina, the West Village Coordinator, to learn more.

Q: What is going to be happening here tonight?

A: So this is a special Fourth Friday, because we are celebrating the second-annual Puerto Rican Festival from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. We're gonna have live music, a live sculpture demonstration, chalk art and our surrounding businesses will stay open extra late with drink specials, including The Social Club and the Sailor & The Dock.

Q: Is this event for guests of all ages?

A: Yes, that's correct. Bring your puppies, bring your friends, grab your girlfriend or whoever and come have a good time.

Q: Is this for people who only live in the West Village?

A: No, this is open to any and everyone who is happening to just pass by. Come discover something new in downtown.

Q: If you can't come out tonight, when else can you come by?

A: From May through October, every [Fourth Friday] night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., we have this event right here on Sheridan.

Q: How much fun was it?

A: It was such a blast, and the great thing is that every month we switch out the live activities and demonstrations. So there's something new, and there's always a surprise each time.

---

Additionally, Addie also spoke to Hamid Pezeshkian, the owner of Sailor & The Dock, to learn more about Friday night's salsa dance lessons.

Q: Has this event been going on for a while?

A: Yes, salsa dancing is just such an amazing, respected way of dancing, and it really brings the community together. It's an international language to be able to do it, and we've actually been lucky to be able to have it. Since the inception of the West Village, Fourth Fridays, it's been happening since the building before the building even had a bathroom. So it's been happening for a while, it's gonna keep on happening on Fourth Fridays. Free salsa classes here at 7:30 p.m., and then we'll be dancing the night away.

Q: If no one has come out here before, why should they?

A: Come out tonight, tonight is special. First of all, we seem to have really great weather. The Puerto Rican festival, there's gonna be amazing food, there's gonna be Puerto Rican rum and drink specials happening here at the Dock bar as well as throughout the West Village. There's just an opportunity to really experience how diverse our city is and this is the core of it happening tonight at Fourth Friday.