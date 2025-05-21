OKC Streetcar service suspended for Convention Center demolition

The OKC Streetcar will be temporarily suspended May 27-30 for demolition at the Myriad Convention Center. EMBARK to provide alternative shuttle services.

By: Madelyn Fisher

After being postponed last week, city officials say work to disconnect power from the old Myriad Convention Center will resume May 27.

The OKC Streetcar will be temporarily suspended from May 27 until May 30.

To accommodate the suspension, EMBARK will operate two shuttle buses that will stop every 25 minutes along the downtown streetcar loop.

Streetcar fare is required to ride the shuttles.

The work being done is part of the ongoing demolition of the Myriad Convention Center to make way for the new Paycom Center.