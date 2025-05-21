“We Didn’t Panic”: Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Praise Thunder’s Composure in Game 1 Victory

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emphasized the Thunder’s second-half adjustments in their Game 1 win.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Game 1 Postgame Q&A

Q: What did you think about the third quarter and the way you all came out, especially offensively?

SGA: "Yeah, we haven't had the greatest of third quarters, this playoff run so far. We want to make that emphasis, like come out of halftime with a punch, with a little jolt, with some energy, and not ease into it. We'd be better off towards the end of the game."

Q: How do you process a game quarter by quarter as a primary option now in the playoffs?

SGA: "Yeah, it's always a chess match out there. Like you go out there, you have a base coverage, you have something that you want to start with and you see how the game goes. And then you just read and react and adjust from there. They make a move, you make a move. It's back and forth and it's going to be like that throughout the series."

Q: What changed from half to half in terms of physicality and shot selection?

SGA: "I was just out there being aggressive, trying to get to my spots. Obviously it wasn't falling like it usually does and like I would like it to — it’s part of the game. Nothing really changed in my mindset. I just try to continue to be aggressive, continue to trust my work and it worked out for me the second half."

Q: Mark Daigneault said guys like Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe breathed life into the team. Do you agree?

SGA: "Yeah, absolutely. Every series is different, and every game in every series is different. Different matchups need different things for different opponents... But those two guys were nothing short of who they've been all year... We don’t win this game without those two guys and hats off to those two guys."

Q: Did it take time to recalibrate against a different style of opponent?

SGA: "It felt different from jump. They’re more like pressure oriented, feels like a little more physical. But at the end of the night, it’s basketball. They throw you a problem, and you have to solve it, whatever it looks like."

Q: What was it like going from facing zone defense in the Denver series to man-to-man in this one?

SGA: "Yeah, usually in the NBA you see man. We're comfortable playing man. And the zone was a wrinkle. But it ultimately made us better for sure. And we can feel that by the end of the [Denver] series... Just continuing to get better through the experiences and you’ll look up and be where you want to be."

Q: How would you describe leading by example as the team’s leader?

SGA: "Yeah, it’s just true to my personality. Not always the loudest guy in the room or say too much, but my energy and effort and what I put on the floor speaks louder than anything."

Q: Do you think your defensive pressure early forced Minnesota into taking more threes?

SGA: "Yeah, I have no clue what they were thinking. I don’t know how to answer that one... We try to play to our identity defensively. We did a good job of that. And the defense definitely gave us life early in the game and kept us in it for sure."

Q: What have you seen from Cason Wallace’s growth as a playmaker?

SGA: "Yeah, Kso played point guard in high school and college... He knows how to play, knows how to read the game and we're seeing him grow as the games go on... He has great feel out there on both ends of the floor and the sky’s the limit for Kso."

Q: You didn’t play two bigs much but still held them to 20 points in the paint. How?

SGA: "Yeah, we’ve got Chet Holmgren first and foremost — really good rim protector. Hardenstein as well... Something that coach has done all year is like just mix up lineups... and I think it has us ready and prepared for moments like tonight."

Q: Anthony Edwards only took 13 shots, none in the fourth. What do you think limited him?

SGA: "I'm not, I don't know. I'm not too sure. Good player though. He’ll play better than he played tonight. Like it’s a long series. We just got to be ready for whatever."

Q: You took only 21 threes — the fewest all season by six. Why do you think that happened?

SGA: "Hmm, just us playing basketball. I don’t think we ever focus on what type of shots, as long as they're good ones... We try to let 'em rip. I guess we had less good threes tonight, but we just go out there and play."

Q: How big was Chet Holmgren to start the fourth quarter, and what do you make of his season overall?

SGA: "Yeah, Chet was great. When he’s his best version of himself, we’re the best version of ourselves... It’s gone under the radar a little bit how hard it is to like be a guy and then sit out for a couple months and have to integrate yourself into a team that has the best record in the NBA... He’s a special person and a special talent."