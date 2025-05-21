Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 1 Post Game Show following win

Join us as Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves players and coaches speak after Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Western Conference Finals. Analysis, reactions, and more.

Tuesday, May 20th 2025, 11:49 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Join us as Oklahoma City Thunder players and coaches speak after Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals

OKC starts the Western Conference Finals off strong, beating Minnesota 114 to 88.

MORE THUNDER COVERAGE:

OKC Thunder Playoffs

Defense, depth, and discipline: Thunder set the tone in Game One win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder beat the rested Timberwolves 114-88 in Game 1 of West finals

Nichols Hills neighborhood show Thunder pride with giant Rumble inflatables
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 20th, 2025

May 21st, 2025

May 21st, 2025

May 21st, 2025

Top Headlines

May 21st, 2025

May 21st, 2025

May 21st, 2025

May 21st, 2025