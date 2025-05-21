Defense, depth, and discipline: Thunder set the tone in Game One win

The Thunder overcame a slow offensive start with relentless defense and key contributions from their depth to seize a gritty Game One victory.

By: Jeremie Poplin

As the Oklahoma City Thunder walked off the floor at halftime in Game One of the Western Conference Finals, down only four points, Mark Daigneault wasn’t discouraged. He was impressed.

“That was the game,” he said postgame. “For us to play as poorly as we did offensively in the first half and to be down four was a major victory.”

It was a statement that said more than the 114-88 win on the scoreboard. It revealed a team defined by its resilience and collective commitment to a defensive identity that continues to shape their postseason journey.

A Game of Calibration

The Thunder weren’t facing Denver anymore. This new opponent, more pressure-oriented, more physical on the perimeter, presented a stylistic whiplash that took some time to process.

“There was an adjustment period,” Daigneault admitted. “It took us a second to calibrate to the opponent.”

Denver had played with a low pickup and a different kind of physicality. This new matchup? It was full-court pressure and a dogfight on every catch. Yet through that early slog, OKC’s defense refused to blink. It held the rope long enough for the offense to find its legs and eventually, its fire.

The Steady Star

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was, by box score standards, struggling. Two for 13 at one point. But anyone who’s watched SGA knows better than to count him out. And his coach wasn’t surprised.

“He’s got a great emotional temperament,” Daigneault said. “He just keeps himself in it. He doesn’t get emotional. He just plays the next play.”

That mental approach, Daigneault noted, comes from Shai’s commitment to the present moment. No longer shackled by efficiency anxiety, the Thunder’s star embraced the physicality, pounded the paint, and turned the tide with a strong second-half attack.

Invisible Work, Visible Impact

While Shai and Chet Holmgren grabbed the headlines, the turning point may have come in the form of a guy who hadn’t played meaningful minutes in nearly five weeks.

Kenrich Williams was called upon in the first half and delivered defensive energy that jolted the Thunder awake. In the second half, his defense on Julius Randle helped tilt the matchup decisively.

“That’s unbelievable consistency, professionalism, mental toughness,” said Daigneault. “The invisible work shows up there.”

Invisible work, that quiet, daily preparation without the promise of reward, showed up not just in Williams, but throughout the roster. Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams, and others have sacrificed minutes, roles, and rhythm for the greater good. The effect is contagious.

“It breathes a lot of energy into the team,” Daigneault said. “It’s hard not to sacrifice when you see teammates doing it.”

Chet Awakens

Chet Holmgren’s first half mirrored the team’s. But in the fourth, he became a closer.

Seven points, a huge three, multiple offensive rebounds. Chet’s timing was perfect. Rested after a third-quarter break, enabled by Williams' insertion... he returned with fresh legs and sharpened purpose.

“He was really ready to rock when he went back in there,” Daigneault said.

Defense, Trust, and Turnovers

This Thunder team doesn’t talk about hunting turnovers. They talk about “crowd around the ball,” about trust, speed, and collective defense. Still, the result was the same, 30+ points off turnovers once again.

“When we really have that going,” Daigneault said, “it yields turnovers… but it also yields tough shots, non-rhythm shots. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

They did it exceptionally well. Their opponent, dominant in the paint throughout the postseason, managed just 20 points in that area in Game One, down from a 52-point average.

Sacrifice and Mindset

Game One wasn’t just a win, it was a mirror. A reflection of everything Daigneault and his staff have instilled.

“They’re going to have the next pitch,” Daigneault warned, knowing Game Two will bring adjustments. “And we are aware of that, so we’ve got to get to work.”

If Game One proved anything, it’s that this Thunder team doesn’t need to be perfect early. They just need to stay in it long enough for their depth, defense, and discipline to turn the game.

Daigneault would say that is typically the margin they fight for.