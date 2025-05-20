Severe storms leave a trail of damage across Oklahoma

Severe storms damaged homes, businesses, and power lines across Oklahoma, with the worst impacts in Pittsburg and Muskogee counties.

Tuesday, May 20th 2025, 1:00 pm

By: Graham Dowers


BLANCO, Okla. -

A round of severe storms brought at least one confirmed tornado to Oklahoma on Monday, leaving behind significant amounts of damage across multiple counties. The storm system produced strong winds, large hail, and intense lightning as it moved across the state.

What do I do if my property is damaged by hail in Oklahoma?

In Pittsburg County, near McAlester, the town of Blanco was hit especially hard. Officials report that at least 10 homes were damaged when a tornado touched down in the area. The local fire department building was completely destroyed in the storm.

Muskogee County also saw widespread damage. High winds downed trees and power lines, causing damage to homes, businesses and vehicles. In Fort Gibson, the extent of the storm's impact led school officials to cancel classes on Tuesday.

Emergency crews continue to assess the full scope of the damage, and utility workers are working to restore power to affected areas.

Download the News 9 Weather App

Oklahoma City Traffic Map

WATCH LIVE: Lucky Star Casino Skycam Network

NextGen Live Radar

Current Watches and Warnings
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 20th, 2025

May 21st, 2025

May 21st, 2025

May 21st, 2025

Top Headlines

May 21st, 2025

May 21st, 2025

May 21st, 2025

May 21st, 2025