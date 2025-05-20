Severe storms leave a trail of damage across Oklahoma

Severe storms damaged homes, businesses, and power lines across Oklahoma, with the worst impacts in Pittsburg and Muskogee counties.

By: Graham Dowers

A round of severe storms brought at least one confirmed tornado to Oklahoma on Monday, leaving behind significant amounts of damage across multiple counties. The storm system produced strong winds, large hail, and intense lightning as it moved across the state.

In Pittsburg County, near McAlester, the town of Blanco was hit especially hard. Officials report that at least 10 homes were damaged when a tornado touched down in the area. The local fire department building was completely destroyed in the storm.

Muskogee County also saw widespread damage. High winds downed trees and power lines, causing damage to homes, businesses and vehicles. In Fort Gibson, the extent of the storm's impact led school officials to cancel classes on Tuesday.

Emergency crews continue to assess the full scope of the damage, and utility workers are working to restore power to affected areas.

