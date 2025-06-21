OKC Thunder's Jalen Williams welcomes the challenge that's come his way in NBA Finals.

Oklahoma City Thunder's final push in NBA Finals: SGA's strategic insights and coping with high stakes. Watch full pre-game conference here.

By: Victor Pozadas

The Oklahoma City Thunder are making history. Win or lose, this post-season run has been filled with emotional highs and lows, and fans have been there every step of the way.

Jalen Williams takes pride in the journey, and keeps things in perspective when talking about how much the team has endured to get to the NBA Finals.

Watch the full conference above, or follow along for the key takeaways:

Matchup with Pascal Siakam

Siakam is tough to guard because of his size, physicality, and skill. Jalen didn’t learn anything new but noted Siakam is taller and more seasoned than he initially thought. Said it’s been a fun, challenging battle guarding him throughout the series.

Coaching and Experience

On head coach Mark Daigneault: full confidence, not worried about his playoff inexperience. Feels Daigneault approaches the game with deep preparation and mutual respect. Believes coaching won’t be the deciding factor—execution by players matters most. Recognizes Rick Carlisle’s experience but says Daigneault is learning and improving as the series progresses.

Game 7 Lessons from Denver Series

Game 7s bring amplified emotional swings—a 3-point deficit can feel like 10. Learned to manage emotions better and plans to sleep earlier this time. The stakes are higher now, with a championship on the line.

Historical Significance of Game 7

Acknowledges the rarity of NBA Finals Game 7s (only five in 35 years). Feels grateful but admits it’s hard to appreciate in the moment without the desired outcome. Wants to be on the winning side of history.

Keeping Things Simple

Coach Daigneault emphasizes clarity and simplicity to help players play instinctively and with force. Jalen says they’ve built these habits all year, especially in "meaningless" mid-season games, which now prove crucial. Confident those instincts will carry over into Game 7.

Memories of 2016 Finals

At age 15, he didn’t fully grasp the magnitude of the 2016 Game 7. Remembers the buzz, fan reactions, and cultural impact more than the game itself. Finds it special now to see his own city rally behind him and the team, comparing the atmosphere to a high school football powerhouse.

Physical and Mental Growth

Says this is the best he’s ever felt physically—credits offseason training and maintenance. Basketball-wise, he's steadily improved all year, even through struggles. Feels that growth is paying off now, especially under playoff pressure.

Anticipating Game 7 Crowd Energy

Describes the energy as indescribable and intense, especially with so much at stake. Expects Paycom Center to be louder and more electric than ever. Says the city’s enthusiasm gives the players a boost but reminds them that close isn’t enough—they have to finish the job.

