Firefighters respond to house fire in NW OKC

Fire crews responded Monday evening to a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Tuesday, May 20th 2025, 12:05 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Fire crews responded Monday evening to a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City, where heavy smoke and flames were reported. Authorities say that two people may have been inside the home when the fire broke out.

The fire broke out at a house near West Eubanks Street and Venice Boulevard. Firefighters say they were able to extinguish the flames and have since entered the structure to search for any occupants. At this time, officials have confirmed no injuries, and the condition of those possibly inside remains unknown.

Crews remain on scene conducting a thorough search and checking for hot spots. Officials say the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.
