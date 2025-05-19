Woman struck by car, hospitalized in SW OKC

An Oklahoma City woman is taken to the hospital after being struck by a car on Sunday.

Monday, May 19th 2025, 5:55 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A woman was hospitalized Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says the woman was struck at around 10:30 p.m. near Southwest 13th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but police say officers are still looking for the driver involved.

OCPD has not released a description of the car officers are searching for.
