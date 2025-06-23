Trump announces Israel and Iran have agreed on a ceasefire

President Trump announced Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed on a "Complete and Total" ceasefire, a move he said would end a more than week-long conflict between the two countries.

By: CBS News

President Trump announced Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed on a "Complete and Total" ceasefire, a move he said would end a more than week-long conflict between the two countries.

The ceasefire will start in about six hours, and after 12 hours, the "War will be considered, ENDED," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social, indicating that the ceasefire would begin at midnight ET.

"Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World," the president said.

There has been no official word yet from Israel or Iran on a ceasefire.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.



