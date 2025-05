Oklahoma City Police say they're actively searching for a suspect near Southeast 44th Street and East Lane after a roommate altercation.

By: News 9

The victim reportedly has no life threatening injuries according to officials.

Authorities say they have drones and K-9 units out.

