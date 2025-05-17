Pauls Valley, Oklahoma tornado captured on camera by News 9 viewer

Saturday, May 17th 2025, 6:45 pm
News 9 viewer Randal Barton sent the weather team an image of a tornado in Pauls Valley Saturday evening.
WATCH: Tornado in Garvin County near Pauls Valley Saturday evening
Barton said he was at Pauls Valley Lake when he captured the image.
A tornado threat will continue through Saturday evening and will extend into the Oklahoma City metro.
Severe threats are also on tap for Sunday and Monday.
How to stay informed:
