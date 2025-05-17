Pauls Valley, Oklahoma tornado captured on camera by News 9 viewer

News 9 viewer Randal Barton sent the weather team an image of a tornado in Pauls Valley Saturday evening.

By: Carrie Winchel

-

WATCH: Tornado in Garvin County near Pauls Valley Saturday evening

Barton said he was at Pauls Valley Lake when he captured the image.

A tornado threat will continue through Saturday evening and will extend into the Oklahoma City metro.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking severe storms in Southern Oklahoma

Severe threats are also on tap for Sunday and Monday.

