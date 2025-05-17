WATCH: Tornado in Garvin County near Pauls Valley Saturday evening

News 9 Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano captured images and video of a tornado north of Pauls Valley, east of I-35 in Garvin County Saturday evening.

By: Carrie Winchel

Latest Update | 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Tom Pastrano spotted rotating rain curtains, but does not see anything on the ground as he continues to track storms in Garvin County.

The storm has decreased in size. Ada, Oklahoma is threatened by the same storm. Garvin County is under a tornado warning until 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Previous Story:

News 9's debris detector spotted debris in the area.

