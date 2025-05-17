Guthrie man killed in Logan County rollover crash

A Guthrie man was killed in a single-vehicle crash south of the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and County Road 74 in Logan County on Wednesday, according to authorities.

GUTHRIE, Okla. -

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Brandon Millikan was driving a 2004 Jeep southbound when the vehicle left the roadway, overturned half a rotation, and came to rest upside down in a creek.

Millikan was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel and transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.

Preliminary reports indicate that seat belts were not in use at the time of the crash. OHP says it is unknown whether airbags were equipped or deployed. OHP says the roadway was dry, weather conditions were clear, and the road was described as a two-lane, undivided dirt road.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
