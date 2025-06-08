Rep. Tom Cole pushes to advance full budget package before August recess

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole is leading efforts to pass all 12 federal appropriations bills before the August recess despite budget delays.

By: Alex Cameron, Scott Mitchell, Graham Dowers

-

With the federal budget process now in full swing, Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole is taking the lead in a race against the clock to advance all 12 appropriations bills that form the basis of next year’s budget.

Cole, who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee, is aiming to move the full package of funding bills to the House floor by the August recess. While an ambitious timeline, Cole remains focused on his role—even as broader political and logistical hurdles threaten to delay the process.

Delays Due to Lack of Budget Detail

During this week’s DC Debrief with News 9’s Scott Mitchell and Washington Correspondent Alex Cameron, Cameron reported that Cole is “full steam ahead” despite mounting frustrations over a lack of detailed guidance from the Trump administration.

The administration has so far only released a “skinny budget,” a broad outline lacking the specifics lawmakers need to tailor each appropriation bill. While a second, more detailed update was recently issued, Cole has reportedly been in regular contact with the Office of Management and Budget, pressing for more information to build a budget that aligns with Republican priorities.

Markups Underway Despite Time Crunch

Cameron said Cole’s frustration is evident, but his steady demeanor and disciplined approach continue to anchor the committee’s work. One of the 12 bills has already undergone markup, and the committee plans to take up the defense appropriations bill next.

Even if the House passes its versions of the spending bills, the outcome depends on negotiations with the Senate, where dynamics remain unpredictable. Cole recognizes that completing the full budget process before the end of the fiscal year on September 30 is unlikely, and a continuing resolution may be required to prevent a government shutdown.

House Push Continues Amid Broader Legislative Battles

Cole’s goal is to ensure the House does its part.

While larger legislative priorities, like the reconciliation package nicknamed the “Big Beautiful Bill," continue to dominate headlines, Cole’s work on regular order appropriations remains a crucial component of keeping the government funded.

As Mitchell noted, Cole’s calm under pressure will likely be tested in the weeks ahead, with partisan clashes, procedural delays, and competing agendas all adding pressure to an already compressed timeline.