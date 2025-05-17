Oklahoma Latino Caucus and conservatives voice concerns about immigration enforcement separating families

Amid heightened immigration conflicts, Oklahoma lawmakers emphasize the need for fair treatment and unity. Addressing issues through relatable narratives from within the community.

By: Jordan Fremstad

This week, state lawmakers shared concerns about how immigration enforcement impacts the state. The Latino Caucus said immigration conflicts have hit families in Oklahoma schools hard.

Democratic lawmakers have spoken against legislation to criminalize undocumented immigrants in the state. They argue these bills impact people trying to provide a better life for their families. The results also hurt children, and they said the harm has already happened.

Finding common ground on a divisive issue

Inside the Oklahoma Capitol, plenty of walls divide people. However, this week, those walls fell during a Wednesday news conference.

“We do have a broken immigration system,” said Rep. Arturo Alonzo, D-OKC.

Registered Republicans and Democratic lawmakers stood together to discuss immigration issues facing Oklahoma.

“We do care about how we treat people,” said Joel Kersey, from the National Association of Evangelicals.

Oklahoma conservatives speak against certain immigration policies

Chris Brewster is a registered Republican with conservative values, but he agreed with lawmakers who oppose the state’s direction on immigration policy.

"I find a great deal of continuity in the beliefs of those who have been with me on this stage today,” Brewster said.

Brewster is a pastor and the superintendent at Santa Fe South Schools in OKC, which serves about 5,000 students.

“About ninety-seven percent of those kidos come from Hispanic families,” Brewster said.

Oklahoma family separated due to immigration enforcement

Last month, Brewster said he received news about one of his fifth-grade students.

“He tries to go home, and his mom is not there,” Brewster said.

Brewster said this student’s family escaped from violence in their home country, Honduras, and sought asylum in the U.S. The child's mom found a job as a roofer in Oklahoma. While she was on a work project, Brewster said someone called the authorities.

“And had gone into a local convenience store to warm up their lunches ... a clerk called the local sheriff and had them come in, and the entire crew was picked up, rounded up, and taken into custody,” Brewster said.

Brewster said the woman faces deportation in two weeks. Brewster said the child is with his father in another state. He said the 11-year-old may never see his mother again unless he is also deported.

“This is a genuine tragedy that a child in our state, under our care, ends up in this type of crisis because of things that adults did,” Brewster said.

An Oklahoma lawmaker benefited from immigration to the U.S.

Alonzo said Oklahoma must support Oklahoma children caught at the crossroads of immigration enforcement.

“That’s not what we should stand for as Oklahomans,” Alonzo said.

Alonzo’s parents immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico. He said he achieved success because his parents sacrificed what they knew to give him the chance to lead.

“I see them work hard every single day – to provide for my family,” Alonzo said.

Storytelling helps change the conversation around immigration policy

Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman, said they’ve changed their approach to help people understand complicated immigration cases by sharing personal stories.

“Because that’s what really, I think, moves the needle here,” Menz said.

Everyone at Wednesday’s new conference may disagree on how to run a government, but they know the people struggling just beyond the Capitol’s walls.

“One in twelve Christians are either facing deportation or know someone who is facing deportation,” Kersey said.

Brewster said one of his teacher's dads was detained by immigration authorities. The Latino Caucus said it met with Gov. Kevin Stitt this week to find solutions and keep families together.

“Put the politics aside and talk about people,” said Rep. Michael Brooks-Jimenez, D-OKC. “Which is what we need to do more here in this building. The faith and the hope of our community is amazing. The resiliency of our community is amazing.”