Movie Man: Mission Impossible makes it's action-packed return next weekend

Mission Impossible is back in theaters next weekend for the epic conclusion of the heart-pumping saga.

By: Victor Pozadas

Mission Impossible has become a household name in the world of action film. Tom Cruise, with his death-defying stunts, have captured the attention and nerves of millions of fans around the globe, and with the new release of 'The Final Reckoning', the saga will come to a head for Ethan Hunt and his spy crew.

News 9's Movie Man, Dino Lalli, takes a close look at the released featurettes from the latest movie where Tom Cruise and the crew show off their latest action set pieces.

The first clip has to do with jumping out of an airplane, with a twist, and a flip.

Tom Cruise is seen in the clip talking to his crew over the speed and safety parameters of the stunt, and then the production show off their very own stunt camera rig for the film and teased scene.

In the following clip, the production gives another tease at the scene where Tom Cruise hangs off the wing of a bi-plane, which according to the director, was the stunt he was scared of the most when making the movie.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning hits theaters May 28.