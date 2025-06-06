Action, Thriller, and fan-favorite franchises hit theatres this weekend

News 9's Movie Man, Dino Lalli, previews four new films.

From a shark-obsessed serial killer to a spinoff from a fan favorite series, there is something in theatres for everyone this weekend.

"Dangerous Animals" explores uncharted waters

"Dangerous Animals" takes the thriller genre into uncharted waters. The film starring Hassie Harrison stars as a free-spirited surfer who becomes the captive of Jai Courtney's shark-obsessed serial killer. Trapped abroad his vessel, she discovers that this isn't just a kidnapping, it's a dinner prep, and the sharks circling below are expecting company. A deadly race against time on the ocean is pursued, and survival will mean outsmarting a predator who's already planned the menu.

This film is rated R.

Al Pacino stars in "The Ritual"

Starring Al Pacino and Dan Stevens as two priests, "The Ritual" follows them as they put aside their differences to save a possessed young girl through a difficult series of exorcisms.

This film is rated R.

"The Phoenician Scheme" is star-studded

"The Phoenician Scheme" is the news Wes Anderson film with a star-studded cast. Benicio Del Toro, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, and Benedict Cumberbatch all appear in this film about a family business saga. Benicio plays a business magnate and Mia Threapleton plays his daughter.

This film is rated PG-13.

"Ballerina" joins the "John Wick" Universe

There is a new film in the "John Wick" universe. "Ballerina," starring Ana De Armas follows a dancer who begins to train as an assassin to exact revenge for her father's death. This film has well-choreographed action, though the plot is thrown off at times.

This film is rated R.