What Caught My Eye: Thunder crystal ball

A massive hurdle in a game between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's autographs and a glittery Thunder basketball are catching the News 9 team's eyes.

Thursday, June 5th 2025, 9:41 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

See what's catching the news 9 team's eyes on June 5, 2025.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 5th, 2025

June 4th, 2025

June 3rd, 2025

June 2nd, 2025

Top Headlines

June 5th, 2025

June 5th, 2025

June 5th, 2025

June 5th, 2025