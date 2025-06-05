Oklahoma City welcomes hundreds of international media ahead of NBA Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder reports more than 250 media members from 28 different countries have converged on the city to cover the Finals.

By: Deanne Stein

The excitement builds at the Paycom Center for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. Both teams are gearing up for Thursday night’s showdown, and NBA Media Day gave journalists from around the world a unique glimpse into the energy and anticipation surrounding this highly anticipated matchup.

A Global Gathering of Media in Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Thunder reports that more than 250 media members from 28 different countries have converged on the city to cover the Finals. This international presence reflects the growing global appeal of the NBA and its championship series.

During NBA Media Day, reporters were given access to the last 30 minutes of practice for both the Thunder and Pacers. The scene was a mix of cultures and languages, with journalists traveling all the way from Hong Kong, France, Italy, Australia, Mexico, and many more countries.

First-Time NBA Finals Coverage for Taiwanese Journalists

Two journalists from Taiwan, attending their first NBA Finals and first visit to the United States, shared their enthusiasm despite a rocky start to their trip, severe weather and tornadoes swept through Oklahoma last night.

“Just got here and there was a tornado, yes, so we are like still a little bit nervous,” said Ding Yi, a photographer with Videoland Television Network in Taiwan.

That nervous feeling left them on Wednesday, as excitement grew as they prepared to interview Thunder players ahead of the big game.

Wayne, one of the reporters from Taiwan, said there is a strong NBA fan base back home.

"I would say over 80 percent of sports fans in Taiwan know and love the NBA,” said Wayne. “Even though our national sport is baseball, a huge number of people play basketball. The NBA, especially the Finals, is a major event in Taiwan."

Mexican Media Veteran Joins the Thunder Fan Club

We also spoke with Miguel Briseno from ESPN Mexico, a seasoned NBA Finals reporter who has covered six Finals to date. He said the NBA also has a big following in Mexico.

“All Latin America has huge followers,” said Briseno. “NBA has one official game in regular season in Mexico City so it's a huge fan base and they're all into the NBA finals.”

This is Briseno’s first time in Oklahoma City.

"I'm a Shai guy,” he said. “I’m an old team Shai fan, and I think he has to do it all the way, leave no doubt about it."

Miguel and many other international journalists mentioned they are looking forward not only to covering the Finals but also to exploring Oklahoma City during their stay.