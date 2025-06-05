Thunder NBA Playoff Recap: Takeaways from each opponent

The Oklahoma City Thunder have brought a long fight to the NBA Playoffs, ultimately earning a spot alongside the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals. Here is a look at the Thunder's journey.

By: Carrie Winchel

The Oklahoma City Thunder have brought a long fight to the NBA Playoffs, ultimately earning victories over the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves to earn a spot alongside the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals.

Here is a look at the Thunder's journey. Watch the video at the top of this article for Dean Blevins and John Holcomb's take on each series.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies

The Thunder won in a 4-game sweep, as the game 3 comeback from down 29 erased early playoff anxiety.

Game 1 saw the Grizzlies fall by 51 points, with the series ultimately bringing "a masterclass in dominance, resilience, and execution."

Thunder vs. Nuggets

The Thunder lost game 1 at home, but bounced back in Game 2, setting a playoff record with 87 first-half points, led by SGA's impressive effort.

Coach Daigneault said the Thunder became a better team because of the series with the Nuggets.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Thunder's ability to close strong in games 1 and 2 really showed in round 3 of the playoffs.

OKC's defense shined in this series, and the game 5 clincher won the series and sent OKC to the finals.