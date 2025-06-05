Thunder NBA Playoff Recap: Takeaways from each opponent

Wednesday, June 4th 2025, 8:34 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder have brought a long fight to the NBA Playoffs, ultimately earning victories over the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves to earn a spot alongside the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals.
Here is a look at the Thunder's journey. Watch the video at the top of this article for Dean Blevins and John Holcomb's take on each series.
The Thunder won in a 4-game sweep, as the game 3 comeback from down 29 erased early playoff anxiety.
Game 1 saw the Grizzlies fall by 51 points, with the series ultimately bringing "a masterclass in dominance, resilience, and execution."
The Thunder lost game 1 at home, but bounced back in Game 2, setting a playoff record with 87 first-half points, led by SGA's impressive effort.
Coach Daigneault said the Thunder became a better team because of the series with the Nuggets.
Thunder's ability to close strong in games 1 and 2 really showed in round 3 of the playoffs.
OKC's defense shined in this series, and the game 5 clincher won the series and sent OKC to the finals.
