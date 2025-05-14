WATCH: SGA on Thunder win and Lu Dort making big plays

Wednesday, May 14th 2025, 12:25 am
Q: What helped you guys steady the ship when things weren’t going your way tonight?
SGA: Nothing out of the ordinary. It was about being who we are—trusting each other, playing together on both ends. Whatever problems we faced, we handled them as a group, not individually. That’s what got us the win.
Q: That late three you hit—how did that feel after struggling from deep most of the series?
SGA: It felt like it was about time. Shooting comes and goes, so I stay disciplined and trust the work. I hadn’t hit one all game—or last game—but I shot that one with confidence, and it paid off.
Q: Lu Dort hit some huge threes. What did that do for the team’s energy?
SGA: It was massive. Lu hadn’t been shooting great, but he stepped into those shots with confidence. We don’t win tonight without those. That’s just who Lu is—confident and fearless.
Q: Your offense seemed to find rhythm in the second half. What changed?
SGA: Just settling into the game. They were switching between zone and man a lot. I got more comfortable, read the defense better, and took what the game gave me.
Q: How much responsibility do you feel as the team leader during this playoff run?
SGA: A lot. Winning is everything to me, and I know the rest of the locker room feels the same. It’s not just on me—it’s a collective focus. We’re all locked in on the goal.
Q: What have you learned from going head-to-head with Jokic in this series?
SGA: He’s incredibly smart. That’s his edge—he’s always thinking a few steps ahead, reading the defense, manipulating the game. He’s got a really high basketball IQ.
Q: What is it about Lu Dort that makes him rise to big moments?
SGA: His confidence never wavers. He works hard and trusts that work. Whether he’s missing or making, his mentality doesn’t change. That’s what makes him special.
Q: What went through your head on J-Dub’s big corner three late in the game?
SGA: That play was all about trusting what we’ve done all season. I drew the double, we moved the ball, found the open guy, and J-Dub was ready. That’s the habits we’ve built.
Q: How has your team’s depth impacted your playoff success?
SGA: It’s been huge. We can rotate guys, stay fresh, and show different looks. Everyone on our roster can make an impact no matter the moment—that’s a big part of our identity.
Q: Was this the most physical game of the series? What happened on that foul by Russ?
SGA: It might’ve been. That play happened fast—Russ fouled me, but I didn’t think there was anything dirty about it. I’m just glad I got the call.
Q: You seemed to attack the zone more aggressively in the third quarter. Did that loosen things up?
SGA: Maybe. I just tried to be aggressive and read what they gave me. At halftime, I regrouped, and I think that mindset helped me find more success in the second half.
Q: What do you expect in Game 6 in Denver?
SGA: Their best shot. They don’t want to go home, and neither do we. It’ll be a battle.
Q: Mark’s changed your rotation a bit lately. What’s that adjustment been like?
SGA: He’s a great coach. He runs those changes by me, and as long as my minutes stay the same, I’m good with it. I let him do his thing.
Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.
