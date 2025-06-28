Turner Turnpike Eastbound lanes back open after crash

Eastbound lanes are back open after traffic incident.

Friday, June 27th 2025, 8:23 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


UPDATE: Eastbound lanes are back open after traffic incident.

Authorities confirm the Turner Turnpike eastbound lanes near State Highway 18 intersection were closed due to a crash, and traffic is being diverted at Chandler since 6:30 p.m.

The cause and extent of the traffic incident is unknown at this time, but first responders are on scene assessing the damage.

