Turner Turnpike Eastbound lanes back open after crash

By: Victor Pozadas

UPDATE: Eastbound lanes are back open after traffic incident.

Authorities confirm the Turner Turnpike eastbound lanes near State Highway 18 intersection were closed due to a crash, and traffic is being diverted at Chandler since 6:30 p.m.

The cause and extent of the traffic incident is unknown at this time, but first responders are on scene assessing the damage.

