Teen burn survivor discharged after 82 days in hospital following Oklahoma wildfires

Will Conley suffered severe burns in a March 14 wildfire near Chandler that claimed his father’s life. He was hospitalized with burns over 67 percent of his body.

By: Deanne Stein

-

A 15-year-old Oklahoma boy who suffered life-threatening burns in the March wildfires reached a major milestone this week, leaving the hospital after nearly three months in intensive care.

Will Conley was severely injured on March 14 while trying to escape a wildfire near Chandler with his father, Allen Ferguson. Their 4-wheeler crashed, and they were caught in the flames. Ferguson died from his injuries, and Will was admitted to the burn unit at Integris Health Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City with third-degree burns covering 67 percent of his body.

“We were really scared at first that we were going to lose him too,” said Will’s mother, Deborah Ferguson.

Conley lost his ears, nose, and hands in the fire. Over the course of 82 days, he underwent 18 surgeries, including extensive skin grafts, while receiving care in both the pediatric intensive care and burn units.

“My son’s a trooper, and he’s a hard worker. That’s how he’s gotten so far so quickly,” Ferguson said.

On the day of his discharge, Will was greeted by a crowd of hospital staff, family, and friends lining the hallways, many wearing “Fight Like Will” T-shirts and hats. Among them were members of the Civil War reenactment group he participates in, offering a heartfelt salute as he passed.

With assistance, Will rang two bells at the hospital’s burn unit and the PICU, marking the end of his treatment.

“Today’s a huge step for my boy,” said Ferguson. “He’s obviously ready to go home, but we’re going to work on some extra skills before we do.”

Will’s next stop is Bethany Children’s Health Center, where he will continue rehabilitation and begin working with doctors to fit him for prosthetic hands.