Oklahomans protest immigration raids and deportations

Oklahomans gather at OKC Courthouse and Tulsa City Hall to protest Trump's latest immigration crackdown.

Monday, June 9th 2025, 10:28 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahomans rallied across the Oklahoma City Courthouse on Monday, protesting immigration raids and deportations led by the Trump administration. Similar protests were seen in Tulsa, outside of their city hall.

Organizers say these protests are to stand in solidarity with ongoing mass immigration protests in Los Angeles.

President Donald Trump is deploying another 2,000 National Guard members to LA in response to a fourth day of protesting. Bringing the total number of Guardsmen sent since the weekend to 4,000.

Monday, the state of California sued the Trump administration for sending the Guard without the governor's approval.
