Thunder return to OKC for crucial game 5 against Denver, series tied 2-2

Tuesday, May 13th 2025, 6:38 pm

By: Steve McGehee, Graham Dowers


Playoff energy is back in Oklahoma City as the Thunder prepare to host the Denver Nuggets for Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. After grinding out a Game 4 win on Sunday in Denver, the series is now tied at two games, with both teams feeling the pressure heading into tonight's matchup.

While some may argue that Denver, the defending champions, are under more pressure to respond. News 9's Steve McGehee believes the pressure is evenly matched. This is because two of the final three games would be played at the Paycom Center.

Sunday's Game 4 wasn't pretty, but the Thunder's defense made the difference. Poor shooting from Denver was a factor, but Oklahoma City's aggressive defensive presence shut down key plays and helped swing the momentum.

That intensity is something the team hopes to carry into tonight.

"It's what I play the game for," Thunder guard Alex Caruso said. "Fans will be loud and excited, just about taking that energy and putting it into a good performance on the court."

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. Central Time at the Paycom Center.

Steve McGehee
Steve McGehee

Steve McGehee is a Sports Mobile Journalist for KWTV Sports. A native of Wichita, Kansas, he graduated high school from Wichita Southeast and earned a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in Radio/TV at Kansas State University.

Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

