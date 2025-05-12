WATCH: OKC Thunder's Wiggins, Daigneault discuss game 4 win

OKC Thunder ties NBA Playoff West Semifinals with Game 4 victory over Nuggets. Reactions from Aaron Wiggins and Coach Daigneault before Game 5 at Paycom Center.

By: Carrie Winchel

Oklahoma City Thunder players are back home after a grueling Game 4 win to tie the NBA Playoffs West Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets Sunday. Players are discussing the victory and what's ahead for game 5 Monday afternoon.

The series returns to Paycom Center Tuesday night.

Aaron Wiggins:

There are things the team looked at to learn from the playoffs last year, but this playoff season is unique, as they all are, Wiggins said.

Wiggins said losing the first game was hard, but that the Thunder continues to tap back into “who we are” and that a “homecourt advantage is huge.”

Wiggins said this series is a learning process and every game is a chance for players to better themselves.

“There’s just an ultimate energy and confidence that just flows within the team,” Wiggins said.

Head Coach Mark Daigneault:

Daigneault said he thinks they’ve done a good job in this series even on “poor shooting nights.”

“We have to continue to control what we can control,” he said.

“Every game is a new game,” Daigneault said in response to a question about momentum. He said the team can’t rely on the past and must treat Game 5 as a new game.

“I think we’re a better team than we were at the beginning of this series,” Daigneault said.

