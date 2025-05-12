Thunder Show Grit and Depth in Weird Game 4 Win to Even Series with Nuggets

Thunder ties playoff series against Nuggets in Game 4

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Oklahoma City Thunder responded to adversity the way Mark Daigneault hoped they would—by standing up, swinging back, and relying on their depth and discipline to claw their way to a 2-2 series tie with the Denver Nuggets.

After a tough overtime loss in Game 3, OKC leaned into its identity in Sunday’s matinee, recovering from a shaky third quarter with a stifling defensive effort and clutch contributions from its bench unit to secure a hard-fought win in Game 4.

“We kind of lost our way defensively, especially in the third,” Daigneault admitted postgame. “But that group to start the fourth was huge. They gave us a lead, and the defense down the stretch was really, really good.”

Bench Depth

That key group anchored by Alex Caruso, Kaysen Wallace, and Aaron Wiggins ignited a crucial run to begin the fourth, turning a seven-point deficit into momentum-shifting energy. Wallace and Wiggins drilled three consecutive threes during the stretch, swinging the game’s tone and eventually the scoreboard.

“They were huge today,” said Daigneault. “Great readiness by them. They had fresh legs and brought great energy.”

MVP 4th Qtr Response

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had been quiet for much of the second half, took over late. He either scored or assisted on nearly every Thunder basket in the final minutes, including the go-ahead play that helped close the door on Denver’s comeback attempt.

“I always marvel at his ability to get himself back to zero after every single game,” Daigneault said. “That’s his secret sauce. He stays so level and humble despite his success.”

The Thunder also won the rebounding battle for a third straight game—an area Denver had dominated in Game 1. It was a clear sign of OKC’s growing physicality and collective effort on both ends. Despite Nikola Jokic’s 22 shot attempts and Jamal Murray’s usual playoff spark, the Thunder’s rotational defense and fresh legs—thanks to strategic substitutions—kept both stars in check.

“We tried to keep fresh guys on them,” Daigneault explained. “Dort, Caruso, Kaysenth, ey all stepped up. This is the playoffs. It’s hard. There’s nothing convenient about it.”

Dort Struggles

While Lu Dort’s offensive numbers have dipped, Daigneault stood firm in his trust.

“If the question is whether or not I’m confident in Lu’s three-point shooting, I am,” he said. “He’s made big shots in big moments. He’s the last guy I’m worried about.”

The message from Daigneault was clear: this is a team being forged by the fire of playoff experience. Every punch taken and every punch delivered is bringing them closer together and making them stronger.

“You have to embrace every experience that happens in the playoffs,” Daigneault said. “Whether it’s a positive or a challenge, that’s how you grow. We’re a stronger team right now than we were four games ago.”