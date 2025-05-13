How to treat a foot fracture

Foot fractures are common and can occur from even minor injuries, and treatment depends largely on the severity of the fracture.

By: Graham Dowers

Foot fractures are common and can occur from even minor injuries, like landing awkwardly after stepping off a stool or from repetitive stress caused by walking or running.

Treatment depends largely on the severity of the fracture. In many cases, a walking boot or cast worn for several weeks is sufficient. However, if the bones are displaced or the fracture is healing improperly, surgery may be required to realign the bones and support the healing process. Doctors may recommend a bone stimulator for stubborn fractures with delayed healing.

To manage pain and swelling early on, Dr. Lacy Anderson recommends RICE therapy, which involves rest, ice, compression, and elevation. Elevating the foot above heart level helps reduce swelling, often requiring patients to lie down with the foot propped up on a pillow. Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or naproxen can also help manage discomfort.

Finally, physical therapy may be needed to rebuild strength and mobility to help return to normal activities.