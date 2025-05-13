Inside the 2025 Symphony Show House: Luxury design for a good cause

The Oklahoma City Orchestra League opens the doors to the Symphony Show House to support music education.

By: Addie Crawford, Graham Dowers

Each spring, the Oklahoma City Orchestra League opens the doors to some of the metro's most beautifully designed homes to support music education. This year’s Symphony Show House spans two luxury townhomes with over 11,000 square feet, all crafted by the state’s top talent. News 9’s Addie Crawford toured the home and spoke with Show House Chairman J. Mark Taylor about the event’s legacy and the impact it has on visitors.

Q: Tell us about this mansion that we're standing in?

Taylor: We're in a townhouse, but it's 7355 square feet and right in the middle of the beautiful shopping district of Classen Curve and right across the street from Whole Foods. So it's really like a mansion, but you don't have a yard here that you have to deal with. So it's a great best of both worlds situation, and what we do is, we are raising money for the Oklahoma City Philharmonic's music education programs.

Over the last 52 years that we've done this, the Orchestra League has raised over five million dollars to give back to the community in music education for kids who don't have opportunities. So we allow kids to come in and watch the orchestra play as a field trip with their school. We have annual competitions for young musicians. We have programs for adults, and all of that is possible because people like you come and see this house and help us raise money.

Q: Can you talk about the designer of these 30 rooms?

Taylor: We have over 30 rooms to look at here in the showhouse. This one is designed by Jennifer Gerard. She did a marvelous job with bringing old and new together in this fantastic wallpaper mural and beautiful China, and things that make you feel like you're at grandma's house, but on a really upscale and updated, luxurious one for sure. Then we go here through the entries and up to what we call the drawing room, which is the formal living space in this house.

This is really beautiful. I have my friend Robin, and we've got one of her pieces of art here. So everybody's got to come, just to see that.

Q: How many floors are there?

Taylor: We have four floors in this one, and there are actually two houses that you get to see when you come. There's this one that's almost 7,500 feet, another one almost 4,500 square feet, and all done by the city's best designers.

Q: When will the homes be available for viewing?

Taylor: We're open from today through May 25, every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can get tickets to come by going to our website, and click on the events tab and you'll find the Symphony Show House. We'd love to see you out here.

Q: Can I buy something I fall in love with at the viewing?

Taylor: You can. Yes. Almost everything in the whole of two homes is for sale.