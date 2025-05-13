Oklahoma Forestry Service prepares OKC residents for prescribed burn near Tinker

A prescribed burn scheduled for Tuesday morning near Tinker Air Force Base aims to reduce hazard fuels across over 300 acres.

By: Madelyn Fisher

The City of Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma Forestry Service are warning residents of a scheduled prescribed burn near Tinker Air Force Base.

Weather permitting, the prescribed burn is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and could last for up to ten hours.

The goal is to burn several brush piles as part of a hazard fuels reduction project on 374 acres of land located between Douglas Boulevard and Post Road, and between Southeast 59th Street and Southeast 74th Street, which is adjacent to Tinker Air Force Base.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says firefighters will be on site to assist with fire management and ensure safety.

“We have been looking for an opportunity where the piles are dry enough to burn, but fire danger is low,” Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Deputy Fire Chief Drew Daily said. “Moisture and wind must meet specific criteria to ensure a safe and effective burn, which remains our top priority.”