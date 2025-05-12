Two murder suspects arrested more than a year after fleeing to Pakistan from Edmond

Two murder suspects who fled the country are back in Oklahoma after more than a year on the run.

By: Sylvia Corkill

-

Two murder suspects who fled the country are back in Oklahoma after more than a year on the run. The brothers, with the help of family members, boarded a plane to Dubai and later Pakistan.

Jail records show Nadir Khan, 29, and his brother Nabir Khan, 19, were arrested last week in the Fort Worth area in Tarrant County. They’ve since been transferred to the Oklahoma County Detention Center on several charges, including first-degree murder. In January of 2024, Jacqueline Luna, 22, was shot to death while sitting outside a restaurant and bar near Southwest 29th St. and Youngs Blvd.

“The victim was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot, just outside that business, when gunfire erupted,” said Oklahoma City Police MSgt. Dillon Quirk.

Police later said the violence erupted following a fight earlier in the evening. According to a witness, Nadir had been badly beaten and threatened to call in his "boys" to "take care of it". Court filings show Nadir returned later and was driving a car with passengers Nabir Khan and accused gunman Ashan Malik. Police say Malik fired several rounds into a vehicle. Luna, an innocent bystander, was struck and killed. Soon after Malik was arrested, and as he sat in jail, police say the Khan brothers fled to Pakistan with the help of their father, Mohammed Ali Sherzaman. The 64-year-old was later charged with three counts of accessory to murder.

According to court filings, the Khan brothers and Malik are now being sued for more than $75,000. The lawsuit's plaintiff claims to have been the intended shooting target following what appeared to be a road rage incident involving his Corvette.

The suit states the three defendants, while shooting multiple bullets, "hit [ the plaintiff’s] vehicle 15 times," causing the "Corvette to break down and fail to function." The plaintiff claims the repairs to his car cost him more than $50,000.

Bond for the Khan brothers is denied; their father, Mohammed Ali Sherzaman, is expected to return to court for his arraignment on July 23rd. Malik remains jailed on a $7.5 million bond.