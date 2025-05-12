Amazing Athlete Corey Ramsey

Monday, May 12th 2025, 9:37 am
News 9 and Communication Federal Credit Union's Amazing Athlete for May 12, 2025, is Corey Ramsey from Lexington High School.
Corey is a senior at Lexington and excels on the baseball field.
He is also a second-year student in the auto-body program at Votech where he has already had some clients and done impressive work in customizing vehicles!
If you want to nominate an amazing athlete, visit news9.com/athlete.
